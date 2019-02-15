Gov’t, opposition compromise needed to avert constitutional crisis -Ramkarran

Warning that “major calamity” is on the horizon, A New and United Guyana (ANUG) co-founder Ralph Ramkarran on Wednesday said the government and opposition should agree on a compromise to extend the approaching constitutional deadline for the holding of general elections.

Speaking at a panel discussion organised by the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre at Red House on Wednesday evening on whether Guyana is heading towards a constitutional crisis, Ramkarran said he believed that government seemed oblivious to the repercussions of its failure to abide by the constitution and the recent court ruling by Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire upholding a no-confidence motion that was passed against it.

The passage of the motion, currently the subject of a legal challenge brought by government, requires that Cabinet, including the President, resign and that elections are held within three months, unless an extension is agreed to by a two-thirds majority of all the elected members of the National Assembly…..