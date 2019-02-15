Guyanese boy stabbed to death in NY

A Guyanese boy was stabbed to death near a Bronx bodega on Wednesday evening and the killer is still on the run, police say.

According to nbcnewyork.com, Pernell Pompey, 17, of the Bronx, was knifed multiple times at the corner of East 193rd Street and Decatur Avenue in Fordham Manor at around 7 p.m. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The attack happened near a bodega about a mile away from where Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz was killed. It also wasn’t far from Pompey’s home, where a neighbour tells News 4 he lived with his mother and brother.

It’s not yet clear why the boy was attacked, but cops say there was some sort of dispute between the victim and the suspect. No one answered the door at Pompey’s home yesterday morning, but a neighbour said the boy had recently fallen into trouble.

Police have not yet released a description of the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.