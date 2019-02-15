Plaisance youth to stand trial for alleged scissors stabbing

Erwin Smith, the Plaisance youth who was charged last year with attempting to kill a man with a pair of scissors, has been committed to stand trial at the High Court for the crime.

It is alleged that Smith, on July 30th, 2018, at Avenue of the Republic, caused grievous bodily harm to James Abrams.

At the conclusion of the preliminary inquiry into the charge yesterday in Georgetown, Magistrate Leron Daly told the accused that based upon the whole of the evidence, he was committed to stand trial at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes.

He was later asked to post $200,000 bail for his release pending his trial.

Prosecutor Richard Harris presented the police’s case, which is that Smith had asked a mutual friend of Abrams for $100 in order to travel home. Smith’s friend then asked Abrams, who is a bus driver, to take the accused home and Abrams indicated that he could not do so. As a result, Smith and Abrams had an argument and the accused allegedly pulled out a pair of scissors and stabbed Abrams in the neck.