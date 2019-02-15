Guyana News

Second man charged with murdering taxi driver

By Staff Writer
Devon Alleyne

A second man was yesterday charged with the fatal shooting of taxi driver Kelvin Walters.

Devon Alleyne, who walked using crutches and had bandages on his left leg, was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read the murder charge to him in a Georgetown court.

It is alleged that Alleyne murdered Walters on January 22nd, 2019, at Eccles Public Road, East Bank Demerara…..

