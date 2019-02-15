Sill no breakthrough in murder of Suriname rice dealer

The police in both Guyana and Suriname yesterday confirmed to Stabroek News, that they are still investigating the execution-style killing of a Suriname rice dealer whose body was found in January on the No 63 Beach, Corentyne.

The body of Nitender Oemrawsingh, 40, of Corantijn Polder, Nickerie District, Suriname, was found on the Number 63 Beach on Monday, January 14, with a single gunshot to the head and clad in a blue armless shirt, black trousers, a pair of socks and boots.

A post-mortem examination which was carried out at the Skeldon Public Hospital mortuary by Government Pathologist, Dr Vivekanand Bridgemohan, gave the cause of the man’s death as shock and haemorrhage due to a gunshot wound and laceration of the brain. ….