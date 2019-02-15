Guyana News

Swan Village miner murdered during slippers row

By Staff Writer

A teenager of Swan Village, Soesdyke-Linden Highway was fatally stabbed by his drinking buddy following a quarrel over the suspect’s slippers.

The deceased man has been identified as Alex Daniels, 19, a miner.

Information provided by the police revealed that the deceased and the suspect were coworkers at a gold mine at Frenchman Backdam, Essequibo River and were consuming alcohol earlier in the night…..

