Taxi driver remanded on ganja trafficking charge

A taxi-driver was remanded to prison yesterday after he was charged with trafficking over eight pounds of cannabis that were reportedly found in the trunk of the car he had been driving.

The charge against Sherwin Edward Clarke states that on February 11th, at Fire Side Grill, in Georgetown, he trafficked 3.86 kilogrammes (8.5 pounds) of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Clarke, 36, pleaded not guilty to the charge and his attorney, Adrian Thompson, told Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan that he wasn’t the owner of the vehicle and had no knowledge of what was in the trunk of the car. He further stated two other persons were in the car and were arrested along with Clarke…..