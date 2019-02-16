$1,000 note being updated

The Bank of Guyana (BoG) will begin circulation of an updated $1,000 note from March 4th.

According to a recent notice published by the Bank, the new note retains most of the features of the previous note, with two significant changes.

One of these changes is the replacement of the holographic stripe at the front of the note with a RAPID micro-optic security feature.

“This 6mm wide, blue micro-optic feature displays fluid and highly visible movement behind the National Flower, the Victoria Regia Lily, which is also represented in print on the edges of the note. With only a slight tilt of the Banknote the bands in the RAPID feature move up and down behind the static numeral 1000 as the flower petals shimmer in blue and white,” the notice explained.

The second change is the replacement of the windowed security thread at the back of the currency note with an embedded plastic thread, which is visible when held against the light, it added.

This new note will be circulated along the existing $1,000 note.