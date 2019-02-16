AFC working with APNU on joint position on dual citizenship MPs -Trotman

Alliance for Change (AFC) leader Raphael Trotman has declined to comment on the way forward regarding the dual citizenship of several government parliamentarians and informed that the party and its coalition partner, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), are currently working on a joint position.

The issue of Members of Parliament (MPs) holding dual citizenship has come in for public scrutiny following the December 21st vote by former government parliamentarian Charrandass Persaud that resulted in the opposition PPP/C’s no-confidence motion against the ruling APNU+AFC being declared passed by a vote of 33 to 32 members.

Persaud is a Canadian citizen and left Guyana for Canada hours after the vote, the validity of which has been challenged by virtue of his dual citizenship…..