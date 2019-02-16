Bus operators held over attack on traffic cop

A Route 45 minibus driver and conductor, who are accused of attacking a traffic policeman on Wednesday, have since been apprehended and will face several charges in the new week.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan, in a press release yesterday, said the driver, Carlos Bacchus, 29, and conductor Troy Peters, 34, were arrested on Wednesday, shortly after the incident. He said they were scheduled to appear in court yesterday but due to a delay, they were expected to be released on bail. They are to be charged on Monday.

Among the charges the men will face are breach of condition of road service licence, failure to produce a driver’s licence, failure to comply with directions, and resisting and assaulting a police officer…..