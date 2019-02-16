City Hall restarts campaign to remove obstructions from streets

City Hall has relaunched a campaign to have “encumbrances,” including derelict vehicles, removed from city streets and roadsides following the recent death of a motorist, whose vehicle crashed into a truck parked along Princes Street.

“The Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) will recommence an aggressive campaign which aims at the removal of all derelict vehicles and other encumbrances from roadsides, sidewalks, parapets and reserves belonging to the City,” it said in a press statement on Tuesday.

It noted that owners of the vehicles and encumbrances removed in this manner will be also be fined for the removal and storage of the material…..