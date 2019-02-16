Cuban man gets nine months for city store break-in and theft

A Cuban man was sentenced to nine months in jail yesterday after he pleaded guilty to a charge of breaking and entering and larceny.

Daniar Pelaez, who was one of three Cuban nationals who were jointly charged last month with two counts of breaking and entering and larceny, was sentenced to nine months in prison after changing his plea and declaring his alleged accomplices’ innocence.

Pelaez was, however, only sentenced after pleading guilty to one of the two charges. He admitted that between January 22nd and January 23rd, at “Stretch Ma Dollar” Variety Store, in the company of two others, he broke and entered the store and stole 10 tablets, valued $150,000, five cellphones, valued $55,000 and $75,000 in cash…..