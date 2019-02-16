Guyana News

Inmate scammed businessman of over $2M in phone credit by impersonating minister -court hears

By Staff Writer
Mohammed Ali

A fraud convict was yesterday charged with defrauding a businessman of over $2 million in phone credit by impersonating Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence from prison.

The charge against Mohammed Ali states that between October 5th, 2018 and October 10th, 2018 at Georgetown, with intent to defraud, he obtained $2.1M in phone credit from Julius Belgrave by falsely pretending he was Minister Lawrence.

“I’m a high profile criminal and I’m incarcerated in my own cell in Camp Street,” Ali told the court after pleading not guilty to the charge against him…..

