JR Burgers closes after 13 years

The management of JR Burgers has pulled the plug on the day-to-day operations of the fast food restaurant after 13 years.

In an interview with Stabroek News, Jad Rahaman, the founder of the restaurant, explained that a competitive market and the high overhead expenses are the reasons behind the decision to close.

The Sandy Babb Street, Kitty restaurant abruptly announced its impending closure on its Facebook page at the end of January…..