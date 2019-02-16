Guyana News

Judge declines Nandlall’s request for stay in law reports fraud trial

By Staff Writer

Justice Dawn Gregory-Barnes on Thursday declined to grant an application for a stay in the fraud proceedings against attorney Anil Nandlall in the Magistrate’s Court on the ground that a single judge in chambers does not have the jurisdiction to grant such a request.

Stabroek News was told that during a hearing at the Court of Appeal, Justice Gregory-Barnes indicated that the application should be made to the Full Bench of the Court of Appeal and not to a single judge in chambers.

Lawyers for attorney Anil Nandlall filed the application in the Appeal Court following the January 21st ruling by Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire upholding the legality of the charge against him…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

JR Burgers closes after 13 years

By
$1,000 note being updated

$1,000 note being updated

City Hall restarts campaign to remove obstructions from streets

Comments

Trending