Judge declines Nandlall’s request for stay in law reports fraud trial

Justice Dawn Gregory-Barnes on Thursday declined to grant an application for a stay in the fraud proceedings against attorney Anil Nandlall in the Magistrate’s Court on the ground that a single judge in chambers does not have the jurisdiction to grant such a request.

Stabroek News was told that during a hearing at the Court of Appeal, Justice Gregory-Barnes indicated that the application should be made to the Full Bench of the Court of Appeal and not to a single judge in chambers.

Lawyers for attorney Anil Nandlall filed the application in the Appeal Court following the January 21st ruling by Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire upholding the legality of the charge against him…..