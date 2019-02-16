Local Gov’t Commission ‘shut down’ by halt to funding – Mingo

The Local Government Commission (LGC) has effectively been shut down as the entity cannot access funds to pay its staff and bills, Chairman of the Commission Mortimer Mingo says.

Speaking at a press conference at the LGC’s Eping Avenue office yesterday, Mingo blamed the shutdown on the refusal of Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Ministry of Commu-nities Emile McGarrell to counter-sign the documents that would release finances to the agency.

However, when contacted by Stabroek News, McGarrell said that the commission needs to submit a work programme and cash flow that reflects the budget of $124 million allocated to the agency for 2019. If this cannot be done, then no assistance can be offered to the agency, he said. Stabroek News understands that the LGC has asked for funds above the figure allocated…..