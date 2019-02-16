Guyana News

Massive Rupununi outreach not gov’t campaigning -Harmon

By Staff Writer

A massive outreach, which will see 19 ministers visiting 28 Rupununi villages in three days, is nothing but “normal government business,” according to Minister of State Joseph Harmon.

Speaking at a post “ministerial plenary” media briefing yesterday, Harmon stressed that “that is the way government functions.” He added that “it is important that government always meet the people.”

At the time, he was responding to questions from Stabroek News as to whether the outreach falls into the realm of “campaigning with state funds” – an issue which members of the coalition government had criticised the previous government for. ….

