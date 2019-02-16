Minibus operators’ code launched

A code of conduct containing guidelines for minibus operators offering public transportation services was officially launched yesterday at the Stabroek Market Square by the Ministry of Business.

The objective of the long-awaited code is to improve the quality, safety and efficiency of public transportation in Guyana, and to make the public transport system accessible to all commuters on a non-discriminatory basis.

The code emphasises that the transportation services are a critical sector of the economy and, therefore, it should be operated in a professional manner…..