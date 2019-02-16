Guyana News

Minibus operators’ code launched

By
New code: From left are Deputy Chairman of the Guyana National Road Safety Council Earl Lambert, Director of the Consumer Affairs Department Muriel Tinnis, Traffic Chief Linden Isles, Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin and President of the United Minibus Union Eon Andrews with copies of the new code of conduct for minibus operators. (Photo by Terrence Thompson)

A code of conduct containing guidelines for minibus operators offering public transportation services was officially launched yesterday at the Stabroek Market Square by the Ministry of Business.

The objective of the long-awaited code is to improve the quality, safety and efficiency of public transportation in Guyana, and to make the public transport system accessible to all commuters on a non-discriminatory basis.

The code emphasises that the transportation services are a critical sector of the economy and, therefore, it should be operated in a professional manner…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

BCGI workers strike after unilateral 1% wages hike

BCGI workers strike after unilateral 1% wages hike

Inderjeet Beharry, of ‘Indi’ curry powder fame, dies

Massive Rupununi outreach not gov’t campaigning -Harmon

Massive Rupununi outreach not gov’t campaigning -Harmon

Comments

Trending