‘Ministerial plenary’ now performing Cabinet functions

Since acting Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire upheld the legality of the December 21 no-confidence vote against the government, Cabinet has not met but instead a “ministerial plenary” has been performing its functions, Minister of State Joseph Harmon announced yesterday.

“It is noted that there is a judgement of the Court that was made with respect to the Cabinet and that judgement is appealed but we do not have a stay of the judgement as yet and, therefore, we have not held Cabinet meetings as such… Ministerial plenaries are chaired by the President and includes all of the ministers and therefore has all of the powers that a Cabinet can have,” Harmon said at a press conference yesterday at the Ministry of the Presidency.

He revealed that the plenary, which includes “all of the ministers,” is usually convened once per month, while Cabinet sessions were held every week…..