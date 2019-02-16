Self-confessed informant, pregnant girlfriend received over $5 million from bogus property sales -court told

A man and his pregnant girlfriend were yesterday remanded to prison after being read charges that they defrauded persons of over $5 million.

Accused Rajeshwar Persaud, 57, however, told Georgetown Magistrate Leron Daly that he was a police informant and that he and Renika Rajbance, 19, were only being charged because he refused to provide information in another case.

Three charges were first read to Persaud, subsequent to which he pleaded not guilty to each…..