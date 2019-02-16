Guyana News

Self-confessed informant, pregnant girlfriend received over $5 million from bogus property sales -court told

By Staff Writer
Rajeshwar Persaud and Renika Rajbance

A man and his pregnant girlfriend were yesterday remanded to prison after being read charges that they defrauded persons of over $5 million.

Accused Rajeshwar Persaud, 57, however, told Georgetown Magistrate Leron Daly that he was a police informant and that he and Renika Rajbance, 19, were only being charged because he refused to provide information in another case.

Three charges were first read to Persaud, subsequent to which he pleaded not guilty to each…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Shipping Association to appeal ‘price fixing’ ruling

Shipping Association to appeal ‘price fixing’ ruling

Inmate scammed businessman of over $2M in phone credit by impersonating minister -court hears

Cuban man gets nine months for city store break-in and theft

Cuban man gets nine months for city store break-in and theft

Comments

Trending