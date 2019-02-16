Shipping Association to appeal ‘price fixing’ ruling

The Shipping Association of Guyana (SAG) yesterday said it is engaging legal counsel to appeal the recent ruling of the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC), which found it guilty of “price fixing” in the handling of containers and fined five of its members $3.8 million each.

In a brief statement, SAG noted its “disappointment” in the CCAC’s decision on the implementation of container handling fees by five of its members, who are also terminal operators.

It explained that fees were implemented as a measure to recover legitimate costs of inspection and monitoring of containers and cargo, especially to ensure compliance with the international regulations required for an international port certified by the International Ships and Port Security Code (2004)…..