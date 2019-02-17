Guyana News

Another campaign launched to encourage girls in STEM education

By Staff Writer
Teachers and students at the forum (Ministry of Public Infrastructure photo)

In observance of  international Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) day, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and European Union Delegation to Guyana, with support from the Ministry of Education on Monday launched the third and final campaign to promote STEM for girls in Guyana.

The event at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre  was attended by 200 persons who included representatives of some 15 Secondary schools from regions three, four, five and ten, according to a release from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure..

“This is the 21st Century, and we realize that most of the jobs that are available are going to be jobs that incorporate STEM. So, the entire #GyGirlPowercampaign is to encourage our girls to re-think, and hopefully, choose careers in STEM. For this it is important that they take the science and technical streams in school,” explained Marissa Massiah, HR Manager from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Region Five for major infrastructural works

A tribute to artists Ron Savory and Winston Strick

Ron Savory: He was brilliant, complex and funny!

Comments

Trending