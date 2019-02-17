Another campaign launched to encourage girls in STEM education

In observance of international Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) day, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and European Union Delegation to Guyana, with support from the Ministry of Education on Monday launched the third and final campaign to promote STEM for girls in Guyana.

The event at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre was attended by 200 persons who included representatives of some 15 Secondary schools from regions three, four, five and ten, according to a release from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure..

“This is the 21st Century, and we realize that most of the jobs that are available are going to be jobs that incorporate STEM. So, the entire #GyGirlPowercampaign is to encourage our girls to re-think, and hopefully, choose careers in STEM. For this it is important that they take the science and technical streams in school,” explained Marissa Massiah, HR Manager from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure…..