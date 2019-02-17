BCGI implements shutdown after workers’ strike

The Bauxite Company of Guyana Incorporated (BCGI), which is controlled by Russian Aluminium (RUSAL), has shut down a part of its operations and ordered nearly 200 workers to vacate company property following a strike over an imposed hike wages.

“Management has no option but to close the operations at the mines,” Managing Director Valerii Vinokurov, in a memorandum on Friday to all members of the mining and mobile equipment maintenance departments said, while citing the withdrawal of labour by workers.

Vinokurov noted that the operations have been closed indefinitely and ordered all workers to leave the premises immediately…..