Contract for local content expert among six ‘noted’ by ministerial plenary

The “ministerial plenary” which has been performing the duties of Cabinet since the start of the month has “noted” the award of six multi-million dollar contracts, State Minister Joseph Harmon said on Friday.

The contracts, which were disclosed by Harmon at a press conference at the Ministry of the Presidency, include one valued US$104,500, which was awarded to Dr. Michael Warner, a British local content expert and Founder and Director of the Local Content Solutions Limited.

Warner has been contracted to provide individual consultancy for local content in the oil and gas sector…..