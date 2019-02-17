Cops probing suspected drowning of toddler

The police are probing the death of a two-year-old, who is suspected to have drowned on Thursday while at his grandparents’ Reliance, Essequibo Coast home.

Ricardo Jaigobin, of Reliance Seawall, Essequibo, who reportedly drowned around 9.15 am on Thursday.

Jaigobin, who lived with his parents and siblings, had been taken to visit his grandmother. His mother later went to pick him up but he was not seen. As a result, she began to search the area and found the boy lying motionless in a trench in front of his grandparents’ house.

It is suspected that the toddler might have wandered off while being left unattended and fell into the trench. He was rushed to the Suddie Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.