Fly Jamaica mulls resumption of operations by mid-March

The embattled Fly Jamaica Airways is considering a mid-March resumption as it works to meet its obligations to passengers affected by the disruption of its operations following the crash landing of one its planes at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri last November.

A representative of the company, who did not want to be named, told Sunday Stabroek that the airline has been working assiduously to meet its financial obligations to those passengers who would have requested refunds for flights that were cancelled by the airline over the past two months.

As a result, the company is hopeful of being able to complete the compensation and or refund process for its affected passengers by the end of this month…..