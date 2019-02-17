Guyanese man held for murdering daughter, 11, in Canada

A Canada-based Guyanese man is now facing a first degree murder charge over the death of his 11-year-old daughter.

According to a Brampton Guardian report, Riya Rajkumar had gone to celebrate her birthday with her father, Roopesh Rajkumar, on Thursday.

However, an alert was raised by the girl’s mother, who became concerned when Roopesh, who is her boyfriend, failed to return their daughter at the agreed time of 6.30 pm. The couple had joint custody of Riya.

The report said that her concerns escalated after the mother received alarming messages from Roopesh about his intentions to harm himself and his daughter. Police were subsequently notified and a search was launched for the father and daughter. Police found Riya’s lifeless body in her father’s Brampton apartment.

The issuance of the Amber Alert about Riya’s abduction aided the police in locating Rajkumar’s car and his subsequent arrest.

The Brampton Guardian also reported that a “medical concern was noticed” when Peel Police received Rajkumar from the provincial force, which prompted them to transport him to a local hospital.

After an evaluation, he was later transported to a trauma center, where he is to remain until he is medically cleared and can be charged

Relatives of the accused who spoke to press expressed shock at the tragedy, particularly since police have not been able to establish a clear motive for the murder.