Norway to expand support for highly forested countries

By Staff Writer
Minister of State, Joseph Harmon (right) with Eirik Brum Sorlie, Special Envoy for Climate and Forest, Norwegian Embassy in Brasilia, Brazil. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

The Kingdom of Norway on Tuesday announced that it will provide further support to High Forest Cover countries, including Guyana.

A Ministry of the Presidency release said that the announcement was made at the Climate Finance Roundtable of the High Forest Cover Low Deforestation (HFLD) Conference held in Paramaribo, Suriname.

The announcement, which was welcomed by Minister of State,  Joseph Harmon, was made during a presentation by Eirik Brun Sorlie, Special Envoy for Climate and Forest, Embassy of Norway in Brasilia, Brazil who represented the Minister of Environment…..

