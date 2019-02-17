Police Force helps families of slain cops

The Guyana Police Force (GPF), through its Fallen Heroes Foundation, on Friday handed over almost $800,000 to the families of ranks who lost their lives in the line of duty over the years.

The cheques were distributed to nine families during a simple ceremony at the Police Officers’ Mess, Eve Leary.

The recipients were Abina La Rose, Triola Elias, Carleen Mickle, Nehena Bollers, Enola Franklyn, Rizpah Cosbert, Roxanne Gilkes, Neola Persaud and Adesia John-son. Between them, they have a total of 23 children…..