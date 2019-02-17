Prostheses keep aviator dreams within reach for Lethem teen

Born with lower limb deficiencies, 14-year-old Tamia Lewis’ hopes of becoming an aviation pilot were restored three years ago, when she received her first pair of prosthetic legs.

Tamia, of Tabatinga, Lethem, who said her passion for travelling has pushed her into wanting to be a pilot, is not the first person in her family to be born with a disability but she refuses to think of it as such and, instead, she sees it as a blessing in disguise.

Lower limb deficiencies consist of a range of deformities, including undergrowth, overgrowth, failure of formation, failure of differentiation, duplication and constriction band syndromes…..