Ron Savory: He was brilliant, complex and funny!

Born to Clarine Dewar and Neil Savory, he was the youngest of the 4 boys they managed to have before Neil’s untimely death in 1934. Ronnie was only 3 months old. In the family they were known as “Neil the devil and his band of cut-throats”! In later years they became the ‘Savory” boys – Dickie, Ivan, Colin and Ronnie.

He grew up with a strong mother in an extended family filled with strong women. His male role models were his uncles, some of whom were not much older than he and his brothers.

Ronnie followed his older brothers to Queen’s College. He joined the Public Service and worked at the Lands and Mines Department. He played basketball for fun and dabbled in art…..