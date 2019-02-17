SOCU head denies permitting Sittlington to use home address to register business

Head of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) Sydney James yesterday said he has sought legal advice after denying that he gave permission to sacked adviser Dr. Sam Sittlington to use his Lamaha Springs address for the registration of a local branch of his company.

When contacted by Sunday Stabroek yesterday, James was adamant that he didn’t know where Sittlington got his address from.

According to documents seen by this newspaper late last month, Sittlington incorporated the Fraud Company (Guyana) Inc under the Companies Act of Guyana on September 25th, 2018. Sittlington, a native of Northern Ireland, is listed as the Director, while Orisa Branche is listed as the Secretary. Sittlington and Branche – whose occupation is listed as Manager – on August 26th, 2018, signed consent forms to act in the respective positions. The address of the company’s registered office is Lot 28 George Avenue, Lamaha Springs. Sittlington also used it as his home address…..