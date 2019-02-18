CARICOM stance on gov’t after March 21 will be under scrutiny – Ramkarran

After March 21st, CARICOM’s attitude to the Guyana government will be under a high degree of scrutiny as the David Granger administration will be “illegal,” co-founder of A New and United Guyana (ANUG), Ralph Ramkarran says.

“The main consequences of remaining unlawfully in office after March 21st, by which time elections are due, is that the Government will lose international credibility and support, much as the Ramotar Government did in 2015 after it prorogued the National Assembly,” Ramkarran wrote in his column in the Sunday Stabroek yesterday.

Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire recently upheld a no-confidence motion that was passed against the David Granger-led government on December 21. The passage of the motion, currently the subject of a legal challenge brought by government, requires that Cabinet, including the President, resign and that elections are held within three months, unless an extension is agreed to by a two-thirds majority of all the elected members of the National Assembly…..