Civil society grouping urges Jagdeo to meet President on elections stalemate

The recently formed Civil Society Forum (CSF) met with Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo last Thursday and urged him to meet and work together with President David Granger to find a solution to the stalemate surrounding pending general elections.

“The meeting discussed the importance of continued constructive engagement between the President of Guyana and the Leader of the Opposition to create an atmosphere for political stability and good governance in accordance with the requirements of the Constitution while respecting the right to seek redress via the Judiciary,” a statement from the grouping said on Saturday.

Elections are due by March 21 triggered by the successful passage of a controversial no-confidence motion against the government on December 21. However, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has said the earliest date by which it can run off elections is July and the government is pursuing the matter in court. ….