Lawrence promises solutions to issues at Burnham Annex meeting

People’s National Con-gress (PNC) Chairwoman and Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence promised residents of D’Urban Backlands to rectify issues including the lack of birth certificates, a deplorable road and absence of street lights during one of her party’s outreaches yesterday afternoon.

The meeting was held at the Burnham Annex, which is located north east of D’Urban Backlands, and saw more than 50 residents in attendance. Also present were Georgetown Mayor Ubraj Narine, Deputy Mayor Alfred Mentore and PNC member James Bond.

Speaking to Stabroek News, Lawrence said that they want to ensure that the residents are documented and not just living there unrepresented…..