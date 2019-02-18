Santa Rosa residents protest against Toshao

Several residents of Santa Rosa Village, on Friday staged a protest against their Toshao, Whanita Phillips, who they have accused of being unprofessional and biased in her capacity as village leader.

Phillips was one of three women elected to serve as village leaders during last year’s National Toshao Elections, held in the country’s indigenous communities.

However, nine months into her three-year-term, Phillips, a businesswoman by profession, has seemingly fallen out of favour with residents within her community, as at least a dozen residents staged a protest in front of the village office at Kumaka on Friday.

When contacted, Phillips declined to comment on the protest…..