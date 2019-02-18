UG students, maritime staff trained on offshore oil and gas activities

The Global Maritime Consultants Group (GMCG) has completed a three-day oil and gas training programme on offshore activities, and in the coming months will be offering more comprehensive and direct programmes, Global Business head for the company, Nandalal Aher said.

Aher spoke to Stabroek News on Thursday afternoon at the Pegasus Hotel, where he explained that they recently wrapped up a three-day workshop that was attended by students from the University of Guyana and the Government Technical Institute (GTI), along with representatives from the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD).

“We conducted offshore operations and system training for University students and staff from Maritime. So this training was all about offshore operations; how drilling works, what happens with different safety systems, what is required for oil and gas offshore… it was exclusive training on safety and various systems such as the drilling systems— how the actual oil comes out, how the actual drilling is happening— and we covered that in three days,” Aher, who also conducted the training said, while pointing out that 13 persons participated in the workshop…..