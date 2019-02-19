Bail for man on cellphone robbery charge

Bail was granted for a 39-year-old man who was charged with a robbery offence on Friday at a city court.

It was alleged that Marlon Goodrich, in the company of others, on December 2, 2018 at Croal Street, Georgetown, robbed William Anthony Gomes of a cellphone valued $60,000, and before or after the alleged robbery, used personal violence on Gomes.

After pleading not guilty, and with no objections by Prosecutor Sanj Singh, Goodrich was granted bail in the sum of $40,000 with the condition that he reports to the Brickdam Police Station every Monday.

The next scheduled date for his appearance will be on March 8, 2019.