Bus operators on bail after denying assault of traffic cop

A minibus driver and conductor were yesterday faced with three charges, including assault, following an altercation with a traffic policeman that was widely shared in a video on Facebook.

Driver Carlos Bacchus, 29, of 26 Victoria Village, East Coast Demerara and Troy Peters, 34, of 398 Victoria Village, were each faced with the three charges when they were brought before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in Georgetown.

It is alleged, that on February 13th, 2019 at Hinck Street, they resisted the arrest by Officer Joel Samuels, behaved disorderly and assaulted the rank during the performance of his duties…..