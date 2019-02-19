Guyana News

Deaf Association protests for driving licences

By Staff Writer
Members and supporters of the Deaf Association of Guyana who staged a peaceful protest yesterday outside of the Ministry of Public Security’s Brickdam office. (Terrence Thompson photo)

Members of the Deaf Association of Guyana (DAG) staged a peaceful protest in front of the Ministry of Public Security yesterday as they called for the right to be issued driving licences.

According to a press statement issued by the DAG explaining the reason for the protest, members of the deaf community in Guyana cannot legally drive any motor vehicle since the Guyana Police Force’s Traffic Department does not let persons who are deaf take the driving test.

The DAG said it regards this position by the Traffic Department as a serious infringement of the basic human rights of persons who are deaf as it restricts their ability to enjoy the social and financial benefits of being mobile…..

