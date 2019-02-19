Diamond man charged with raping woman he met on Facebook

A Diamond resident was yesterday granted bail after he was charged with raping a woman he met via Facebook.

Samuel Whaul, 25, was read the charge by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan during an in-camera hearing in Georgetown

The charge alleged that on October 23rd, 2018 at Promenade Gardens, Whaul engaged in the sexual penetration of a 20-year-old woman. He was not required to enter a plea to the charge. It is the police’s case that Whaul and the victim met on Facebook and decided to meet at the Promenade Gardens, where the alleged rape occurred.

He was later granted his release on $200,000 bail by the magistrate and ordered not to communicate with the complainant or any of the witnesses. Whaul was also ordered to report every week to the Brickdam Police Station.

The matter is expected to be called again on February 25th.