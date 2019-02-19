GEF project targeting mercury-free mining in Guyana, seven other countries

A new US$180 million Global Environmental Facility (GEF) programme aims to improve the working conditions for artisanal and small scale miners (ASGM) in Guyana and seven other countries while slashing harmful mercury emissions.

The Global Opportunities for the Long-term Development (GOLD) of the AGSM sector aims to reduce the use of mercury in the sector and introduce and facilitate access to mercury –free extraction methods, while also working with governments to formalize the sector, promoting miners rights, safety and their access to markets.

GEF is a partnership of a number of agencies including United Nations bodies.

According to a press statement from Conservation International-Guyana the backers of the programme have noted that urgent action is needed to protect the millions of men, women and children exposed to toxic levels of mercury through gold production every year. ….