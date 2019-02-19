Guyanese, female relative arrested at Trinidad airport after doubles vendor chopped to death

(Trinidad Express) Police have detained a close female relative and a Guyanese national in connection with the death of Chaguanas doubles vendor, Dharoop Jagessar.

The 21-year-old man and 52-year-old woman were detained at the Piarco International Airport attempting to leave the country early Tuesday morning.

The two, who were acting suspiciously, were held for questioning by Airports Authority officers.

The Central woman told police that the man had chopped her male relative at his doubles stall near the Chase Village overpass late Monday night.

The woman said she then taken against her will.

Airport Authority officers contacted officers attached to the Chaguanas police station who visited the scene and found Jagessar’s body at around 4.27a.m.

He was chopped in the head and face.

Jagessar, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene by a district medical officer.

His female relative and the man were detained in connection with the crime.