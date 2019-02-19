Guyanese man wanted in US charged with illegal possession of gun, ammo

Oudit Narain Seenarain, the fugitive Guyanese businessman who was arrested last week for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, has been charged and released on bail.

Seenarain appeared last Thursday at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court, where he was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He denied the charges and was released on $50,000 bail. The matters were adjourned until March 14th.

Ranks of the Police Narcotics Branch arrested Seenarain last Monday at his Le Ressouvenir, East Coast Demerara residence.

Seenarain is listed as one of the United States Department of Justice’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) most wanted and is wanted in the United States for rape, failure to appear and firearm violations.

The ATF website states that on or about June of 2005, Seenarain was arrested for federal firearms trafficking.

Seenarain, the ATF said, failed to appear for his court hearing and the Northern District of Georgia Magistrate Judge issued another arrest warrant for him.

He is also wanted by the Sheriff’s Office in Henry County, Georgia for Strong Arm Rape, Kidnapping and Sodomy, it added.

A source had told Stabroek News that Seenarain, who is a licensed firearm holder, was taken into custody after he did not have documents to show that he was legally permitted to carry the firearm and ammunition in question.