Labourer gets bail after denying robbery charge

A labourer was yesterday placed on $50,000 bail after he denied robbing a man of his cellular phone.

Leon Davis, 24, of Agricola, is charged with robbing Jason Paddy of his $80,000 cell phone on February 6th, 2019, at Brickdam.

The father of one pleaded not guilty to the charge, which was read to him by Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Police Prosecutor Adduni Inniss had no objections to bail being granted to Davis. Davis admitted to the court that he was charged with simple larceny three years ago but noted that the matter was dismissed. Davis was subsequently granted his release on $50,000 bail and the matter was adjourned until March 18th, 2019.