Man freed of larceny charge after victim drops complaint

A short while after being granted bail, a 31-year-old larceny accused heard that the charge against him was dismissed after the complainant told a city court that she wasn’t going to offer evidence against him.

Brenton Charles, who is currently facing an attempted murder charge in Kumaka, North West District, was read the larceny charges yesterday by Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

It was alleged that on February 8th, at Brickdam, Georgetown, Charles stole a $30,000 tablet, a $12,000 handbag and $48,000 in cash from Tracy Jagroo…..