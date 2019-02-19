No bail for youth accused of robberies

An 18-year-old was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with two robberies, including one in which the victim was brutalised.

It is alleged that Alvin Lewis on February 14th, at Queen Street, Rosemary Lane, Georgetown, while being armed with a gun, robbed Shamar Marks of an $110,000 phone, a $45,000 gold chain and $50,000 in cash.

The other charge against Lewis alleged that on February 11th, at Queen Street, Rosemary Lane, Georgetown, Lewis, while in the company of others, robbed Robert Daniels of two phones, valued $175,000 in total, and $239,000 in cash, and during or immediately after the robbery he used personal violence on Daniels.

Police Prosecutor Quinn Harris objected to bail citing the seriousness of the offences

The unemployed youth pleaded not guilty to both charges and was subsequently remanded to prison. The matter was adjourned until March 11th, 2019.