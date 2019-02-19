Guyana News

Security company driver held over verbal abuse of traffic cop

By Staff Writer
A screenshot from the video showing the driver as he was verbally abusing the police officer, who appeared to be checking a document.

A driver attached to a private security firm was taken into custody after he allegedly verbally abused a traffic officer, who pulled him over while performing duties along Broad Street, Charlestown last week.

The incident was brought to the attention of the Guyana Police Force after a video of the encounter between the driver and police officer was circulated on social media.

The incident reportedly took place sometime last Thursday.

The police, in a press release last Friday, confirmed that the driver was detained and was assisting with investigations…..

