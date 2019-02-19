Strathspey man sues for over $50M after alleged police brutality

An East Coast Demerara man has filed a $50 million lawsuit against government for injuries he allegedly sustained at the hands of ranks at the Vigilance Police Station in December last year.

Through attorney Anil Nandlall, Premchand (only name) of Lot 125 Strathspey is seeking in excess of $10 million in damages for breach of his fundamental right and freedom to personal liberty as guaranteed by Article 139 of the Constitution; in excess of $10 million in damages for false imprisonment; in excess of $10 million in damages for breach of his fundamental right and freedom not to be subjected to torture or to inhumane or degrading punishment as guaranteed by Article 141 of the Constitution; in excess of $10 million in damages for assault, battery and personal injuries sustained; in excess of $10 million in exemplary damages; and such further and other orders the court may issue as well as writs and such directions as it may consider appropriate for the purpose of enforcing or securing the enforcement of any of the provisions of Article 138 to 151 inclusive in the Constitution.

Premchand is listed as the claimant while the Attorney General is listed as the defendant…..