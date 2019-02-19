Van West-Charles promises Annai, sub-regions remodelled water systems within first quarter

Residents of Annai and other communities in Region Nine are expected to see improvements in their water supply after Managing Director of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) Dr. Richard Van West-Charles committed to remodelling the community’s outdated water system within the first quarter of this year.

According to a press release from GWI, Van West-Charles and Executive Director of Project Implementation and Partnership Building, Ramchand Jailal visited Annai and its sub-regions – Rupertee, Kawatamang and Wowetta – and the villages of Katoonarib and Sawariwau on February 15th and February 16th. Minister of Public Telecommunications Cathy Hughes and a team of officials also visited the area.

GWI noted the integrity of the infrastructure and “supposed design flaws” of water systems in the hinterland area is of great concern given that some of the systems were constructed many years ago while others were established in the early 2000s but failed early on…..